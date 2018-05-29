Classic Rock Almanac May 29, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Ozzy Osbourne issues a statement concerning his lawsuit against bandmate Tony Iommi, seeking half of the Black Sabbath trademark. "After three years of trying to resolve this issue amicably, I feel I have no other recourse... Tony, I am so sorry it’s had to get to this point...I don’t have the right to speak for Geezer and Bill, but I feel that morally and ethically the trademark should be owned by the four of us equally. We’ve all worked too hard and long in our careers to allow you to sell merchandise that features all our faces, old Black Sabbath album covers and band logos, and then you tell us that you own the copyright. The Black Sabbath legacy should live on long after we have all gone. Please do the right thing.”

2002-Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth kick off their joint tour outside Cleveland.

1976-Brian May of Queen marries his longtime girlfriend, Chrissy Mullen, in England.

1971-Paul McCartney releases his version of the nursery rhyme "Mary Had a Little Lamb." It goes Top 30.

1971-The Rolling Stones top both the US album and singles charts with Sticky Fingers and "Brown Sugar," respectively.

1964-The Rolling Stones' first US album, England's Newest Hitmakers, is released as London Records 375. "Not Fade Away," the band's first U-S single, leads off side one, followed by "Route 66," "I Just Want to Make Love to You" and the Jagger-Richards originals "Now I've Got a Witness" and "Little by Little." Side two contains "King Bee," "Carol," "Tell Me," Holland-Dozier-Holland's "Can I Get a Witness," "You Can Make It If You Try" and Rufus Thomas's "Walking the Dog."

BIRTHDAYS

Gary Brooker - 73 years old

In 1962, he and guitarist Robin Trower formed The Paramounts, which evolved into Procol Harum, best known for 1967's "A Whiter Shade of Pale." The singer-pianist toured during the early '80s with Eric Clapton and has been a member of Ringo's All-Starr Band. Born in 1945.

Karla DeVito - 65 years old

The vocalist who sang with Meat Loaf on his Bat out of Hell tour -- taking the place of Ellen Foley, who sang on the album -- married actor/director Robbie Benson. Born 1953.