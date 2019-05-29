Classic Rock Almanac May 29, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1971-"Brown Sugar", The Rolling Stones' first release on their own label, became their sixth US number one single. Speculation on the meaning of the title has ranged from a sexist racial slur to Mexican heroin.

1971-Three dozen Grateful Dead fans are treated for hallucinations caused by LSD after they unwittingly ingested the drug while drinking spiked apple juice served at San Francisco's Winterland. Although members of the group are suspected of supplying the drug, they are not accused.

1972-Paul McCartney releases his version of the nursery rhyme, "Mary Had A Little Lamb" as kind of tongue-in-cheek joke to get back at the BBC for banning his earlier single "Give Ireland Back To The Irish". It reached the US Top-30.

1982-Paul McCartney started a three week run at #1 on the Billboard album chart with "Tug Of War". With contributions from Stevie Wonder, George Martin, Carl Perkins and Ringo Starr, the LP featured "Ebony And Ivory" and McCartney's ode to John Lennon, "Here Today".

2009-69 year old music producer Phil Spector was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison for the murder of 40 year old Lana Clarkson. The actress died of a gunshot to the mouth, fired from Spector's gun in the foyer of his castle-like home outside Los Angeles on February 3rd, 2003. The two had met just hours earlier at a Hollywood nightclub. Spector must now spend at least 19 years in prison before being eligible for parole. If parole is denied, he will spend the rest of his life behind bars.

2010-Paul McCartney feared for his safety after his tour bus came under attack from a group of thugs following a concert at the Foro Sol arena in Mexico City. The bus driver was forced to stop when a mob ran up to the vehicle and began jumping up and down on its roof. Police were eventually called and McCartney's entourage escaped unharmed.

BORN TODAY

1945-Gary Brooker

singer, songwriter, pianist and founder and lead singer of Procol Harum

1955-Mike Porcaro

bassist with Toto. Died on March 15, 2015 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (Lou Gehrig's Disease).

1963-Blaze Bayley

lead vocalist with Wolfsbane and Iron Maiden from 1994 to 1999.