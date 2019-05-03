Classic Rock Almanac May 3, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1958-Alan Freed has trouble on his hands when a brawl breaks out following a Big Beat Show at the Boston Arena. Several of the estimated 5,000 teens in attendance are injured and Freed will later be charged with incitement of a riot and destruction of property. After Freed sued the Boston Police for brutality and libelous reporting of violence, the charges against him were dropped, but his career was severely damaged.

1965-The Beatles were kept busy filming scenes for their forthcoming film Help! on Salisbury Plain with the British Army's Third Tank Division.

1969-The Royal Canadian Mounted Police arrest Jimi Hendrix at Toronto's International Airport for possession of narcotics. He was released on $10,000 bail until his acquittal the following December.

1971-Grand Funk Railroad "consent" to meet with members of the press, who have never treated the group with respect despite their string of Gold records. 150 reporters were invited to New York's Gotham Hotel. Only 6 showed up.

1976-Paul McCartney makes his first concert appearance in America in almost ten years as Wings commence their Wings over America tour in Fort Worth, Texas.

1978-FM, a film about the struggles of a radio station, debuts in Los Angeles. The soundtrack features Steely Dan, Steve Miller, The Eagles, Neil Young, Billy Joel and Warren Zevon. More people would buy the soundtrack than bothered to see the film.

1980-Bob Seger And The Silver Bullet Band started a six week run at #1 on the US album chart with "Against The Wind".

2012-Paul McCartney and his wife Nancy Shavell narrowly avoided a potential deadly helicopter crash when their pilot became disoriented during a flight in bad weather and missed some trees by just two feet. Flying home to their estate in East Sussex, England after a day in London, the McCartney's were not aware of how close they came to crashing at the time. The UK's Department of Transport launched an investigation into the incident the following November.

BORN TODAY

1919-Pete Seeger

folk singer and activist

1953-Bruce Hal

from REO Speedwagon