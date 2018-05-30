Classic Rock Almanac May 30, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Ozzy Osbourne's Black Rain debuts at number-three on the Billboard album chart. It's Ozzy's best chart showing as a solo artist.

1978-Swan Song Records announces that Led Zeppelin has entered a recording studio for the first time since the death of Robert Plant's young son in July 1977. The sessions will produce the band's final album, In Through the Out Door.

1975-Paul McCartney & Wings release Venus and Mars in England. The album includes the number-one single "Listen to What the Man Says."

1975-The Who records "Slip Kid" and "Squeeze Box."

1973-George Harrison releases his second chart-topping album, Living in the Material World, which contains "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace on Earth)."

1971-Three dozen Grateful Dead fans are treated for hallucinations caused by LSD unwittingly ingested in spiked apple drink served at San Francisco's Winterland.

1971-In London, David and Angie Bowie become parents of a son they name Zowie Bowie, who grows up to become the successful movie director Duncan Jones. (Jones was Bowie's original surname.)

1968-The Beatles hold their first recording session for The White Album at Abbey Road. The first song they work on is John Lennon's "Revolution One."

1967-Jefferson Airplane is the subject of a Look magazine story that dubs their music "love rock" and profiles the individual members, their friends and life in San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

BIRTHDAYS

Peter Keys (Pisarczyk) - 53 years old

Lynyrd Skynyrd/ex-George Clinton and P-Funk keyboardist. Born 1965.

Tom Morello - 54 years old

The Rage Against the Machine, Audioslave and Prophets of Rage guitarist has also toured as a member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band. As a solo artist, he's gone under his own name and as The Nightwatchman. Born 1964.

Nicky "Topper" Headon - 63 years old

Ex-Clash drummer. Born 1955.