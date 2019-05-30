Classic Rock Almanac May 30, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1964-"Love Me Do" became The Beatles' fourth US number one hit. The version released in America is one that had session drummer Andy White playing drums while Ringo played the tambourine. The British single was a take on which Ringo played the drums. An easy way to distinguish between the two versions is Starr's version does not include a tambourine.

1968-The Beatles began recording what became known as the White Album, a two disc set whose official title was simply "The Beatles". The first track they lay down is "Revolution".

1978-Led Zeppelin began work on their final album, "In Through the Out Door". One other Zeppelin album was released after that; "Coda", but it was composed of early recordings and outtakes.

2015-Julie Harris, an Academy Award-winning costume designer who outfitted The Beatles for their films A Hard Day's Night and Help!, passed away at the age of 94. She was once quoted as saying, "I must be one of the few people who can claim they have seen John, Paul, George and Ringo naked."

BORN TODAY

1955-Nicky 'Topper' Headon

drummer from The Clash

1964-Tom Morello

musician, singer-songwriter and political activist, guitarist from Rage Against The Machine and Audioslave. Morello was also a touring musician with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

1967-Sven Pipien

bassist with The Black Crowes.