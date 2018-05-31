Classic Rock Almanac May 31, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1993-Jon Bon Jovi's wife Dorothea gives birth to their daughter, Stephanie Rose.

1982-The Rolling Stones play an unannounced show at London's 100 Club, which six years earlier had featured The Sex Pistols in one of Britain's first punk shows.

1977-Emerson, Lake and Palmer begin a U.S. tour accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

1976-Paul McCartney, in the midst of the hugely successful Wings Over America tour and Capitol's release of The Beatles' Rock and Roll Music compilation, is on the cover of Time magazine.

1975-Eagles' "One of These Nights" breaks onto the Billboard singles chart.

1973-Steely Dan's debut album, Can't Buy a Thrill, is certified gold.

1969-On drummer John Bonham's 21st birthday, Led Zeppelin closes out its second US tour with a show at New York's Fillmore East.

1968-The Rolling Stones release "Jumpin' Jack Flash" in America.

BIRTHDAYS

John Bonham - Died in 1980

The hard-hitting Led Zeppelin drummer nicknamed Bonzo died in his sleep of asphyxiation resulting from heavy drinking on September 25th 1980. He was 32. Born 1948.

Mike Edwards - Died in 2010

The Electric Light Orchestra's original cellist was in the group from 1972-'75, playing on four of the group's albums. He was killed in a freak accident on September 3rd, 2010 when a bale of hay rolled down a hill and collided with the van he was driving. He was 62. Born 1948.