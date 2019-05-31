Classic Rock Almanac May 31, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1975-The Eagles release "One Of These Nights", which will become the second of their five US number one singles. It reached #23 in the UK. The B-side, "Visions", features lead vocals by guitarist Don Felder, the only Eagles song to do so.

1976-The Who appear at the Charlton Athletic Grounds in England and put their name into the Guinness Book of World Records as the loudest rock band ever when their set measures at 120 decibels. That record has since been surpassed.

1979-Supertramp perform at New York's Madison Square Garden, where they receive a Gold record for their million selling album "Breakfast In America".

1999-Phil Kramer, who took Lee Dorman's place when Iron Butterfly re-formed in 1975, was found in a canyon in the Santa Monica Mountains, over four years after he called a police to say he was going to commit suicide. At the time of his death, he was 42.

2017-More than twenty years after his death, Jerry Garcia's favorite guitar was sold at a New York auction for $3.2 million dollars. The money raised was donated to the Southern Poverty Law Centre.

BORN TODAY

1948-John Bonham

drummer from Led Zeppelin. Bonham died on September 25th, 1980.

1948-Mike Edwards

English cellist who was a member of Electric Light Orchestra from 1972 and played with the band from their first live gig in Croydon until he departed in January 1975. Edwards was killed in Devon, on September 3, 2010.