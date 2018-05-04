Classic Rock Almanac May 4, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Adam Yauch (MCA) of The Beastie Boys dies of cancer at 47.

2005-Bruce Springsteen's Devils and Dust debuts at number-one in Billboard -- his seventh number-one album.

2005-Yoko Ono addresses the General Assembly of the United Nations in New York. Speaking during the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, she helps launch the Back to the Garden arts initiative -- a program designed to support the "2020 Vision" campaign championed by the organization Mayors for Peace.

2004-Ex-Guns n' Roses members Slash and Duff McKagan sue frontman Axl Rose, claiming he has cheated them out at least a million dollars. In the suit, Duff and Slash claim Rose doesn't have any controlling interest over their songs, but that he still killed deals that would have put their tunes in a half-dozen movies.

1997-Crosby, Stills & Nash play Kent, Ohio on the anniversary of the 1970 National Guard fatal shootings of four students at Kent State University, the event commemorated in their song "Ohio."

1995-U2 announce plans for an interactive M-T-V series called Zoo TV.

1987-Paul Butterfield, singer, harmonica player and leader of the pioneering blues band that bore his name, dies of alcohol-related causes in his West Hollywood apartment at age 44. The Butterfield band historically backed Bob Dylan at the 1965 Newport Folk Festival when the folk troubadour did his controversial first electric performance.

1973-Led Zeppelin play their first American stadium date, at Braves Stadium in Atlanta, to kick off a 1973 American tour which sets a rock and roll record by grossing more than $3 million.

1970-At Kent State University in Ohio, four students are killed and 11 wounded by National Guard troops at an anti-Vietnam War demonstration. Reacting to the tragedy later in the month, Neil Young writes "Ohio," which Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young records.

1969-Ringo Starr and Peter Sellers host a London wrap party for their movie The Magic Christian. All the other Beatles attend, as do Richard Harris, Roger Moore, Sean Connery and George Peppard.

1968-Teenaged Welsh folksinger Mary Hopkin appears on the (British) ITV network show Opportunity Knocks. Her performance impresses model Twiggy, who tips off her friend Paul McCartney. He signs her to Apple Records and "Those Were the Days" becomes a worldwide hit.

1968-The Beatles share a Saturday Evening Post cover with Mia Farrow and the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. The story is the first of a two-part article on the visits by celebrities to the guru's spiritual retreat.

1964-The Moody Blues are formed in Birmingham, England, when singer-guitarist Denny Laine disbands The Diplomats and joins up with four other local musicians.

BIRTHDAYS

Mike Dirnt (Pritchard) - 46 years old

Green Day/Foxboro Hot Tubs bassist. Born 1972.

Mick Mars (Bob Deal) - 67 years old

Motley Crue guitarist. Born 1951.

Ed Cassidy - Died in 2012

Until his death in 2012, the drummer of Spirit (which also included his step-son, Randy California) was one of the oldest rock and rollers. (Chuck Berry was born three years after he was.) Cassidy began his music career as a teenager in 1937 (!) and also had a band called Rising Sons with Taj Mahal. He also did some acting on television soap operas. Born 1923.