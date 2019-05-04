Classic Rock Almanac May 4, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1957-The Alan Freed Show premiers on ABC-TV. The half-hour program includes Guy Mitchell, The Del-Vikings, Screamin' Jay Hawkins, The Clovers, June Valli, Martha Carson and the Alan Freed Rock And Roll Orchestra.

1963-The Beatles score their first UK #1 when "From Me To You" reaches the top for the first of a seven week run. The song's title was inspired from a letters column called From You To Us that ran in the British music newspaper, The New Musical Express.

1964-The Moody Blues are formed in Birmingham, England. The group was the brainchild of vocalist Denny Laine, who recruited Mike Pinder, Ray Thomas, Graham Edge and Clint Warwick.

1970-Four students were shot and killed by the National Guard at Kent State University in Ohio during an anti-war demonstration. Neil Young reacted to the senseless slayings by writing and recording the song, "Ohio", with Crosby, Stills & Nash, the very next day.

1973-Led Zeppelin opened their 1973 US tour, which is billed as the 'biggest and most profitable Rock and Roll tour in the history of the United States.' The group grossed over $3 million.

1974-Grand Funk Railroad started a two week run at #1 on the US singles chart with their version of the Little Eva hit "The Loco-Motion". It was only the second time that a cover version had been a #1, as well as the original. (The first was "Go Away Little Girl", a hit for Steve Lawrence in 1963 and Donny Osmond in 1971).

1976-KISS perform their first concert in their hometown of New York City.

1978-On the strength of the US #8 single, "Count On Me", Jefferson Starship receive a Platinum record for the album "Earth", their last LP with Grace Slick and Marty Balin. Just a few weeks later, both quit and the band had to be revamped.

1987-Paul Butterfield, who fronted The Paul Butterfield Blues Band, died of drug-related heart failure at the age of 45. He had gained international recognition as one of the acts performing at The Monterey Pop Festival in 1967 and the Woodstock Festival in 1969.

BORN TODAY

1923-Ed Cassidy

drummer, from Spirit

1937--Dick Dale

known as 'The King of the Surf Guitar'. He pioneered and created what many call the surf music style. Dale worked closely with Fender to produce custom made amplifiers, including the first-ever 100-watt guitar amplifier. His song 'Misirlou' featured over the opening credits to Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction. Dale died of heart failure on March 16, 2019, at the age of 81.

1951-Bruce Day

from Santana

1951-Mick Mars (Bob Deal)

guitarist from Motley Crue

1972-Mike Dirnt

bassist with Green Day