Classic Rock Almanac May 5, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Bob Dylan makes a surprise appearance at the taping of a Willie Nelson USA Network TV special in Los Angeles. They sing Hank Williams' "You Win Again" together.

1995-Ex-Guns n' Roses drummer Steven Adler is arraigned on felony heroin possession charges and two misdemeanor drug charges.

1990-Hall & Oates, Kylie Minogue, Dave Edmunds and Terence Trent D'Arby are among the performers at a John Lennon tribute concert in Liverpool.

1986-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Atlantic Records chairman Ahmet Ertegun announces that Cleveland has been chosen as the home of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Museum.

1984-Pretenders frontwoman Chrissie Hynde marries Simple Minds frontman Jim Kerr.

1981-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their fourth album, Hard Promises.

1980-Billy Joel gets a platinum album for Glass Houses, which contains the number-one single "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me."

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising" debuts at number-80 on the Billboard singles chart. It's two positions behind the record's B-side, "Lodi," which enters at number-78, one spot behind Solomon Burke's soul cover of CCR's "Proud Mary."

1968-In Long Beach, California, Buffalo Springfield play their final concert together.

1967-The Kinks release "Waterloo Sunset." A Top 5 record in the UK, it fails to reach the Top 40 in the US.

BIRTHDAYS

Steve Stevens (Schneider) - 59 years old

Billy Idol/solo guitarist. Born 1959.

Bill Ward - 70 years old

The original Black Sabbath drummer. Born 1948.