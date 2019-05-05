Classic Rock Almanac May 5, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1968-After months of internal dissension, Buffalo Springfield play their final concert in Long Beach, California. Richie Fury would go on to form Poco and Stephen Stills teamed up with David Crosby and Graham Nash in Crosby, Stills And Nash.

1969-Creedence Clearwater Revival's "Bad Moon Rising" is released. It will reach #2 in the US and top the chart in the UK.

1986-Rock and Roll Hall of Fame chairman Ahmet Ertegen announces that Cleveland, Ohio has been chosen as the city where the Hall will be built.

1990-Jason Bonham delights the guests at his wedding reception when he plays a five song set with his late father's band mates, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones.

2000-Rod Stewart undergoes a one-hour throat operation at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles to remove a growth on his thyroid. The growth turns out to be benign.

2013-Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant obtained a temporary restraining order against an overzealous female fan he alleged was a threat to his safety. Plant said that the woman had been harassing him for over three years and believed that they are in a relationship, even though Plant insists the pair has never met.

2015-A group of UK musicians, including Mick Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Soul singer Beverly Knight, released a charity single called "Save the Children (Look Into Your Heart)", to benefit children in Nepal following the devastating earthquake there.

BORN TODAY

1948-Bill Ward

drummer with Black Sabbath

1959-Steve Stevens

guitarist and songwriter. Often referred to as "the fingers of rock", he is best known for being Billy Idol's guitarist, the lead guitar work on 'Top Gun Anthem', and for playing for other artists (most notably Michael Jackson and Vince Neil).