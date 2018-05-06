Classic Rock Almanac May 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Lynyrd Skynyrd bass player Ean Evans dies of cancer at age 48.

2001-Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and his wife Skylar have their second son, who they name Layne.

1999-Sting is announced as a performer at the Party of the Century millennium New Year's Eve concert at New York's Javits Convention Center. The next day, a bill of The Eagles, with guests Jackson Browne and Linda Ronstadt, is unveiled for LA's new Staples Center.

1997-Crosby, Stills & Nash, Buffalo Springfield, The (Young) Rascals, Parliament-Funkadelic, Joni Mitchell, Jackson 5, Bee Gees, Mahalia Jackson, Bill Monroe and Syd Nathan are inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. Neil Young boycotts the event after complaining about the event's seating and TV taping policy.

1997-Rick Danko of The Band is charged with drug smuggling in Japan. He remains jailed for nearly three months.

1984-Spinal Tap plays its first "real life" concert at CBGB in New York.

1983-We Will Rock You, the Queen concert film, has its U.S. premiere in San Diego.

1977-Eric Clapton records the song "Cocaine" for his Slowhand album.

1977-Led Zeppelin break their own record for largest audience at a single-act concert when 76,229 fans see them at the Silverdome in Pontiac, Michigan.

1977-Capitol releases The Beatles at the Hollywood Bowl, documenting concerts on August 23rd, 1964 and August 30th, 1965.

1972-"Rocket Man" by Elton John is released as a single.

1967-The Beach Boys announce that they've abandoned Smile. The never-completed album has fueled countless rumors and rampant speculation ever since. Some of its songs have been released, including "Good Vibrations" and an edited version of "Heroes and Villains" on the Smiley Smile L-P.

1967-The Grateful Dead's self-titled debut enters the album chart.

1965-Keith Richards starts writing The Rolling Stones' first number-one hit, "Satisfaction." After performing at Jack Russell Stadium in Clearwater, Florida, he awakens from a brief sleep with a melody on his mind, turns on his portable tape recorder and starts to strum the first fragments of the song. He nods off again, but the melody is preserved on tape. He and Mick Jagger turn it into one of the most famous songs of the '60s.

1957-Chuck Berry records "Rock and Roll Music."

1955-Bill Haley and the Comets become the first rock artists to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York. They join Les Paul & Mary Ford, The Count Basie Orchestra, Billie Holiday and Buddy Rich in a benefit show for Lighthouse for the Blind.

BIRTHDAYS

Davey Johnstone - 67 years old

The Scottish guitarist joined Elton John's band just before the Honky Chateau album was recorded. His first concert with Elton was at London's Royal Festival Hall on February 5th, 1972. Born 1951.

Bob Seger - 73 years old

The legendary Detroit rocker first made waves with 1969's "Rambling Gambling Man." He launched a half-dozen years as a singles-chart mainstay with 1976's "Night Moves." Born 1945.