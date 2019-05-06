Classic Rock Almanac May 6, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1965-In their Clearwater, Florida hotel room, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards work out the opening guitar riff of "Satisfaction" following Richard's purchase of a Gibson fuzz-box earlier that day.

1967-The Who's Keith Moon offers this insightful advice to young drummers during an interview in Melody Maker Magazine: "To get your playing more forceful, hit the drums harder."

1972-Elton John's "Rocket Man" is released. It will reach #6 in the US and #2 in the UK. In 2004, it was ranked #242 on the list of Rolling Stone's 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

1977-Led Zeppelin broke their own concert attendance record at a show in Michigan, when more than 76,000 fans saw their performance.

1997-Joni Mitchell failed to show up for her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland. She apparently wanted to avoid the media hoopla over her reunion with the daughter she gave up for adoption 32 years earlier.

2002-Songwriter Otis Blackwell died from a heart attack. Among his hits were "All Shook Up", "Return To Sender", "Don't Be Cruel", "Great Balls Of Fire", "Fever" and "Handy Man". Over the years, Blackwell's songs have sold more than 185 million copies.

2002-The Guinness Hit Singles book listed "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen as the UK's favorite single of all time, followed by "Imagine" by John Lennon, "Hey Jude" by The Beatles, "Dancing Queen" by ABBA and "Like A Prayer" by Madonna.

2004-David Bowie cancelled a concert in Miami after a local stagehand was killed in a fall before the show began

2009-Donald "Ean" Evans, the bassist for Lynyrd Skynyrd, died of cancer at the age of 48. He joined the band in 2001 following the passing of Leon Wilkeson and remained with them until his death.

BORN TODAY

1945-Bob Seger

singer-songwriter, guitarist and pianist

1951-Davey Johnstone

rock guitarist and vocalist best known for his work with Elton John.

1971-Chris Shiflett

guitarist who joined Foo Fighters in 1999.