Classic Rock Almanac May 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band play their first theater show in 28 years, a benefit at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, New Jersey. Their set includes the Darkness on the Edge of Town and Born to Run albums in sequence.

2002-Eddie Van Halen posts a note on the Van Halen website saying he's gotten a "100% clean bill of health" from his doctors in his recovery from cancer.

2002-MTV airs the 10th and final episode of The Osbournes' first season.

2002-The Rolling Stones announce their upcoming tour by descending into Van Cortlandt Park in The Bronx, New York on a blimp.

1991-A wrongful death suit against Ozzy Osbourne is dismissed after a Georgia couple fails to prove that Ozzy's music inspired their son to attempt suicide.

1976-Paul McCartney & Wings perform at the Olympia in Detroit. A local reporter angers Paul by asking about The Beatles. "It's 1976, and I don't think most of the people here care about what happened 10 years ago," he retorts.

1973-"Give Me Love" is released as the first single from George Harrison's Living in the Material World. It will become his second number-one single.

1971-The Rolling Stones release "Brown Sugar" as a single in the US.

1967-Jefferson Airplane performs "Somebody to Love" on The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour.

BIRTHDAYS

Prairie Prince - 68 years old

Tubes/Todd Rundgren/ex-New Cars/ex-Jefferson Starship/ex-Journey drummer. Born 1950.

Jerry Nolan - Died in 1992

The New York Dolls/Heartbreakers drummer died of a stroke January 14th, 1992 at 45 while being treated for meningitis. Born 1946.