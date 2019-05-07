Classic Rock Almanac May 7, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1973-George Harrison releases "Give Me Love", which will become his second #1 single in the US and reach #8 in the UK.

1977-Ten weeks after entering the Billboard singles chart, The Eagles' masterpiece, "Hotel California" became the band's fourth US #1 hit. It made #8 in the UK. In 2009, the song was certified Platinum by the RIAA for sales of 1,000,000 digital downloads.

1978-The 90,000 tickets on sale for Bob Dylan's upcoming concerts at London's Wembley Empire Pool sell out in less than eight hours.

1991-A judge in Macon, Georgia dismisses a wrongful death suit against Ozzy Osbourne after a local couple fails to prove their son was inspired to attempt suicide by Ozzy's music.

1991-54-year-old Rolling Stone Bill Wyman ended his 22-month marriage to 21-year-old Mandy Smith. She received a $6.5 million divorce settlement, even though she spent only eight weeks with Wyman during their marriage. They first met when Smith was only 13.

1994-Randy Bachman led 1,322 guitarists who had gathered in Vancouver to play Bachman-Turner Overdrive's "Takin' Care of Business", for 68 minutes and 40 seconds.

2015-Three of B.B. King's 11 surviving children lost a bid in a Las Vegas court to take control over their father's affairs after they said they suspect the 89-year-old Blues legend's manager of stealing his money and neglecting his medical care while blocking them from seeing him in home hospice care.

BORN TODAY

1945-Cornelius Bumpus

woodwind, keyboard player and vocalist who toured with The Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan. Bumpus died of a heart attack at age 58 on February 3, 2004.

1946-Bill Kreutzmann

drums, the Grateful Dead

1961-Phil Campbell

lead guitar, Persian Risk, Motorhead