Classic Rock Almanac May 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Sting's 15th Rainforest Foundation Fund benefit concert is held at Carnegie Hall in New York. The show has a theme of "Some Kind of Legacy" and features Billy Joel and his daughter Alexa Ray Joel and James Taylor and his children Ben and Sally Taylor. Brian Wilson is also on the bill.

2006-The Beatles lose their lawsuit against Apple Computers. The band's Apple Corps had argued that the computer giant violated an earlier agreement about using its logo to sell music.

2006-Keith Richards undergoes brain surgery at a New Zealand hospital to relieve bleeding in his brain caused when he fell from a tree in April. The Stones postpone the beginning of their European tour to allow Richards time to recover.

1999-David Bowie receives an honorary degree from the Berklee College of Music in Boston.

1990-Tom Waits wins his lawsuit against Frito-Lay, which had used a Waits soundalike in a Doritos commercial. He is awarded $2.5 million in damages.

1982-Neil Bogart, founder of Casablanca Records, dies of cancer at age 39. KISS, Joan Jett and Donna Summer all came to prominence on the label.

1979-Supertramp's Breakfast in America is certified platinum. Eleven days later it hits the top of Billboard's album chart, where it remains for four consecutive weeks. It's the group's only number-one album.

1975-The second Bad Company album, Straight Shooter, is certified gold.

1970-The Beatles' Let It Be, the band's final album of completely original material, is released in the UK. The accompanying documentary movie comes out on May 20th in London and Liverpool.

1962-Brian Epstein takes The Beatles' rejected Decca audition tape to a friend, who puts him in touch with EMI producer George Martin.

BIRTHDAYS

Alex Van Halen - 65 years old

Van Halen drummer. Born 1953.

Billy Burnette - 65 years old

He took Lindsey Buckingham's place in Fleetwood Mac during the '80s, spent a month in Bob Dylan's touring band in 2003 and then played with John Fogerty. His father Dorsey and uncle Johnny Burnette were two-thirds of the '50s rockabilly group known simply as The Rock & Roll Trio. As a teenager, Billy went on tour with Brenda Lee. Born 1953.

Gary Glitter (Paul Gadd) - 74 years old

The British glam-rocker is best known in the U.S. for "Rock and Roll Part Two," the 1972 hit that's become a staple at ballparks and arenas. In the '90s, he performed Quadrophenia with The Who on tour. His recent story has been a lot less wholesome. He was convicted on child pornography charges in 1999 and spent four months in jail in the U.K. He then moved to Vietnam, where he was arrested again in November 2005, this time for sexually abusing two pre-teens. He served a prison sentence for that offense. Born 1944.

Paul Samwell-Smith - 75 years old

The Yardbirds' bassist co-produced the band's early records and played on such hits as "Heart Full of Soul" and "For Your Love." He quit the band in 1966 (Jimmy Page replaced him) to become a full-time producer (although he did find time to play and record with Box of Frogs in the early '80s). His credits include Cat Stevens, Jethro Tull and Carly Simon (her Anticipation album). Born 1943.

Jim Sherwood - Died in 2011

The singer and saxophonist known as Motorhead was a childhood friend of Frank Zappa's and an early member of The Mothers of Invention. He was later in The Grandmothers, a band formed by the original Mothers without Zappa. He died on Christmas Day, 2011 at 69. Born 1942.

Jerry Moss - 83 years old

The "M" in A&M Records was Herb Alpert's partner in the label that was home to The Police, Carpenters, Peter Frampton, Cat Stevens, Joe Cocker and so many others is the owner of 2005 Kentucky Derby winner Giacomo. A 50-1 underdog, the horse won the race the day before Moss's 70th birthday. Moss (and Alpert) were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. Born 1935.