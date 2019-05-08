Classic Rock Almanac May 8, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1970-The Beatles released "Let It Be", their last album of original studio material, although it was actually recorded before the previously released "Abbey Road".

1970-The Doors perform at Detroit's Cobo Arena where John Sebastian of The Lovin' Spoonful joins them for half a dozen songs. Unfortunately the show ran past its twelve o'clock curfew, contrary to the guidelines set out by the American Federation Of Musicians, and The Doors would be banned from returning to Cobo. A recording of the concert would be released in 2000 as "Live In Detroit"

1976-The Steve Miller Band's "Take The Money And Run" is released. It will climb to #11 in the US.

1979-Supertramp's album, "Breakfast in America" turns Platinum as it continues its rise to #1 in the US. The group would enjoy three Top 15 singles: "The Logical Song", "Goodbye Stranger" and "Take the Long Way Home".

1982-A group of seasoned L.A. studio musicians calling themselves Toto, enter the Billboard Pop chart with "Roseanna". The record will climb from #81 all the way to the top and be named Record of the Year at the 1983 Grammy Awards.

1988-The three surviving Beatles and John Lennon's widow, Yoko Ono, won a legal battle to block the CD release of a Beatles recording made at the Star Club in Hamburg in 1962.

2006-Michael Davis, the former bassist for Detroit's MC5, was involved in a motorcycle accident in which he suffered a fractured spine, bruised ribs, and several abrasions. He was expected to make a full recovery.

BORN TODAY

1911-Robert Johnson

blues singer-songwriter. Recognised as a master of the blues. He died on August 16, 1938.

1943-Danny Whitten

guitarist, singer, songwriter. Member of Neil Young's Crazy Horse.

1944-Bill Legend

musician and former drummer for glam rock band T. Rex.

1951-Chris Frantz

drummer with Talking Heads

1953-Alex Van Halen

best known as the drummer and co-founder of Van Halen