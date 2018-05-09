Classic Rock Almanac May 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Alice Cooper, who has been sober for 27 years, is honored at the fourth annual MusiCares MAP Fund benefit concert in Hollywood. Bernie Taupin gives Cooper the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award for helping other addicts with the recovery process.

1974-Opening for Bonnie Raitt at Boston's Harvard Square Theater, Bruce Springsteen - who performs does "Born to Run" in concert for the first time - is reviewed by Rolling Stone editor and critic Jon Landau, who writes the soon-to-be-famous line, "I saw rock and roll future and its name is Bruce Springsteen." Landau will go on to produce and manage Springsteen.

1973-Mick Jagger adds $150,000 of his own money to the $350,000 raised by The Rolling Stones' January benefit concert for Nicaraguan earthquake victims.

1970-The Doors' scheduled performance at Fairfield University in Connecticut is canceled under pressure from the school's board of trustees. A statement says it is "not in the best interest of the Fairfield community" for Jim Morrison to be the "star attraction" at a school-sponsored event, since an "undesirable and immoral elements might infiltrate the campus under the guise of watching the concert."

1962-Brian Epstein plays George Martin an audition disc by The Beatles. The producer is unimpressed by the recordings, but interested enough to arrange a live audition for the group.

BIRTHDAYS

Dave Gahan - 56 years old

Depeche Mode singer. Born 1962.

Tom Petersson - 68 years old

Cheap Trick bassist. Born 1950.

Billy Joel - 69 years old

The Long Island, New York native earned his place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with such ballads as "Just the Way You Are" and the retro pop of "Uptown Girl," "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" and "You May Be Right." His 1978 release, 52nd Street, won the Album of the Year Grammy. These days he concentrates on classical and theatrical music and tours with Elton John. Born 1949.

Richie Furay - 74 years old

Solo/ex-Buffalo Springfield/ex-Poco/ex-Souther, Hillman & Furay singer. Born 1944.