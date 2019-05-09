Classic Rock Almanac May 9, 2019

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-During a concert at London's Albert Hall, 20-year-old Paul McCartney met future girlfriend, 17 year-old Jane Asher, for the first time.

1964-After 14 weeks at number one, The Beatles are finally pushed out of Billboard's top spot by 63-year-old Louis Armstrong's "Hello Dolly".

1970-The Guess Who hit the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 with "American Woman". The song was born by accident when guitarist Randy Bachman was playing a heavy riff on stage after he had broken a string and the band had taken a break. The other members joined in on the jam and Burton Cummings started singing the first thing that came into his head. A fan in the audience had it all on tape and presented it to the group after the show. It was quickly developed into a full song in the studio and ended up spending 3 weeks at the top of the US singles chart. It made #19 in the UK.

1973-Mick Jagger adds $150,000 of his own money to the $350,000 raised by The Rolling Stones' January benefit concert for victims of the Nicaraguan earthquake.

1992-Seventeen years after his first American chart entry, Bruce Springsteen makes his US TV debut when he appears on Saturday Night Live with host Tom Hanks.

2016-67-year-old Ozzy Osbourne and his 63-year-old wife Sharon split up after more than 33 years of marriage. The couple wed on July 4, 1982 and had three children together, Aimee, Kelly and Jack Osbourne.

BORN TODAY

1944-Richie Furay

Buffalo Springfield

1949-Billy Joel

singer-songwriter

1950-Tom Petersson

bassist from Cheap Trick