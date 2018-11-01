Classic Rock Almanac November 1, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Three Dog Night headline an Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame concert honoring the late Hoyt Axton, who wrote their classic "Joy to the World."

2005-Neil Young starts a week of performances on Late Night With Conan O'Brien.

1994-Tom Petty releases his second solo album, Wildflowers.

1986-Singer-bassist Roger Waters goes to court to dissolve the Pink Floyd partnership.

1980-The Pretenders release their debut album.

1979-Aerosmith releases its sixth studio album, Night in the Ruts.

1977-The Sex Pistols' first (and basically only) album, Never Mind the Bollocks, is released in the UK.

1971-Duane Allman's funeral is held in Macon, Georgia. The Allman Brothers Band performs, with guests including Dr. John and Delaney Bramlett.

1969-The Beatles' Abbey Road hits the top of the Billboard album chart, where it spends a total of 11 weeks.

1968-Wonderwall Music, a soundtrack album by George Harrison, is released -- the first solo issue by any of The Beatles.

BIRTHDAYS

Robert Hart - 58 years old

Manfred Mann's Earth Band/XBad Company (a band made up of three former Bad Company members)/ex-Jones Gang/ex-Bad Company singer. Born 1960.

Dan Peek-Died Jul 24, 2011 at 60

The America co-founder left the group in the late '70s to record Christian music. He died July 24th, 2011 at 60. Born 1950.

Jim Steinman - 71 years old

Meat Loaf songwriter-producer. Born 1947.

Bob Weston-Died in 2012

The guitarist was a member of Fleetwood Mac for the band's two 1973 albums, Penguin and Mystery to Me. His stint ended when it was discovered that he was having an affair with Mick Fleetwood's wife. His subsequent career consisted of a few solo albums and occasional session work. He died of a gastrointestinal hemorrhage January 3rd, 2012 at 64. Born 1947.

Ric Grech-Died in 1990

The Blind Faith/Traffic bassist and violinist died March 17th, 1990 after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. He was 43. Born 1946.