Classic Rock Almanac November 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1992-Guns n' Roses singer Axl Rose is found guilty of assault and property damage by a St. Louis judge. The charges date back to the band's 1991 show at Riverport Amphitheater.

1986-Bruce Springsteen's Live 1975-1985 box set is released.

1978-The Clash's second album, Give 'Em Enough Rope, is released in the UK.

1975-Queen and director Bruce Gowers begin a three day shoot of a film to accompany "Bohemian Rhapsody," the first single from their upcoming Night At the Opera album. The film would air nine straight weeks on Britain's Top of the Pops TV show.

1973-Elton John's Goodbye Yellow Brick Road starts an eight-week run atop the U.S. album chart.

1971-The Moody Blues release both their Days of Future Passed album and its first single, "Nights in White Satin," in Britain. The album would come out in the U.S. the next day.

1967-David Bowie appears on TV for the first time as a solo artist -- on the Dutch show Fan Club.

BIRTHDAYS

DJ Ashba - 46 years old

Sixx: AM/ex-Guns n' Roses/ex-Beautiful Creatures guitarist. Born 1972.

Glen Buxton-Died in 1997

The original Alice Cooper guitarist died of pneumonia on October 19th, 1997 at 49. Born 1947.

Greg Lake-Died in 2016

The English singer-bassist-guitarist was a mainstay in Emerson, Lake and Palmer, King Crimson and Asia. He died of cancer on December 7th, 2016 at the age of 69. Born 1947.