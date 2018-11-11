Classic Rock Almanac November 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-Metallica plays a free show in the parking lot of Philadelphia's CoreStates Center, despite legal challenges by local politicians.

1989-Melissa Etheridge and Joe Cocker perform in Germany at a celebration of the fall of the Berlin Wall.

1972-Bassist Berry Oakley of The Allman Brothers dies in a motorcycle accident in Georgia, three blocks from the site of Duane Allman's fatal crash the previous year. He was 24.

1972-The Eagles' "Witchy Woman" becomes the Hall of Fame band's first Top 10 hit.

1970-Ringo and Maureen Starr have a daughter, Lee Parkin Starkey.

1970-Bob Dylan's novel, Tarantula, is published.

1970-John Lennon and Yoko Ono both release albums titled Plastic Ono Band.

1969-Jim Morrison is arrested on an airplane on his way from LA to Phoenix to see The Rolling Stones. He is charged with interfering with the hostesses, which carries a possible 10-year sentence and 10-thousand dollar fine. The stewardess later withdraws her charges.

1965-The Velvet Underground, led by Lou Reed, plays its first public show, at a Summit, New Jersey high school dance.

1963-Brian Epstein meets with Ed Sullivan and makes a deal for two of his clients, The Beatles and Gerry & the Pacemakers, to appear on his Sunday night show.

BIRTHDAYS

Mic Michaeli - 56 years old

Europe keyboardist. Born 1962.

Jim Peterik - 68 years old

The singer-guitarist founded The Ides of March, the Chicago band that hit the Top 5 with "Vehicle." In '78, he helped start Survivor and, four years later, hit number-one with the Rocky Three theme song "Eye of the Tiger," which Peterik co-wrote (but did not sing). Survivor followed that with "Burning Heart," the million-selling Rocky Four soundtrack single, and made the Top 10 with "I Can't Hold Back," "High on You" and "The Search Is Over." Peterik co-wrote "Rocking Into the Night," "Hold on Loosely," "Caught Up in You," "Wild-Eyed Southern Boys" and "Fantasy Girl" for 38 Special. He's now back touring with The Ides of March, which re-formed with all the original members in 1990. Born 1950.

Vince Martell - 73 years old

Vanilla Fudge/ex-Cactus guitarist. Born 1945.

Chris Dreja - 73 years old

The Yardbirds' rhythm guitarist became the band's bassist when Jimmy Page, who joined on bass (because Jeff Beck was already in the band), switched to guitar. He went on to a successful career as a professional photographer. After leading a group called Box of Frogs, he and Yardbirds drummer Jim McCarty re-started the group with new bandmates. In 2013, Dreja dropped out of the lineup due to health issues. Born 1945.

Jesse Colin Young (Perry Miller) - 74 years old

The singer-bassist, a native New Yorker, recorded the classic '60s brotherhood plea "Get Together" with his group, The Youngbloods. First released in 1967, it became a Top 5 hit two years later after getting valuable exposure on a public service campaign for the National Council of Christians and Jews. He now lives in Hawaii, where he grows coffee and releases solo albums. Born 1944.

Mose Allison-Died in 2016

The Mississippi-born jazz singer-pianist has been covered and cited as an influence by numerous rock performers. Van Morrison recorded an entire album of his songs, while The Who reworked his "Young Man Blues" into a concert staple. He died of natural causes on November 15th, 2016, four days after his 89th birthday. Born 1927.