Classic Rock Almanac November 12, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Mitch Mitchell, drummer for the Jimi Hendrix Experience, is found dead of natural causes at his hotel room in Portland, Oregon.

2002-Pearl Jam release their seventh studio album, Riot Act.

1992-Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is arrested in Modesto, California for non-payment of child support.

1990-The IRS seizes all of Willie Nelson's assets, including a golf course and recording studio, to satisfy a six-and-a-half-million-dollar debt.

1990-Rolling Stones guitarist Ron Wood is injured when he's hit by a car near London.

1980-Bruce Springsteen has his first chart-topping album, The River.

1977-Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's The Sex Pistols enters the UK album chart at number-one.

1975-Rod Stewart and The Faces play their final show together at Nassau Coliseum on Long Island, New York.

1974-Queen releases Sheer Heart Attack in the US.

1973-Paul McCartney & Wings release "Helen Wheels" in the U-S, two weeks before the single goes on sale in Britain.

1966-Paul McCartney and Beatles road manager Mal Evans fly from Madrid, Spain to Nairobi, Kenya, where Paul is meeting girlfriend Jane Asher for a week-long vacation.

BIRTHDAYS

Laurence Juber - 66 years old

Solo/ex-Wings guitarist. Born 1952.

Buck Dharma (Don Roeser) - 71 years old

Blue Oyster Cult guitarist. Born 1947.

Neil Young - 73 years old

"Heart of Gold" was the Canada native's biggest solo single. The singer-guitarist-songwriter first found fame in The Buffalo Springfield ("For What It's Worth"), whose Stephen Stills joined him in rock's most famous '70s foursome, Crosby Stills Nash and Young. Neil claims his musical interests were born when his father gave him a ukulele for Christmas in 1958. Born 1945.

Booker T. Jones - 74 years old

The Memphis organist led the Stax Records house band, which was also an instrumental hit machine under its own name, Booker T and the MGs. While backing Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett, Rufus Thomas, Carla Thomas, Eddie Floyd and others, the quartet launched a Hall of Fame career with 1962's "Green Onions." Born 1944.