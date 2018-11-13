Classic Rock Almanac November 13, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Leon Russell dies in his sleep at the age of 74.

2007-Led Zeppelin releases Mothership, a career-spanning two-disc retrospective that contains 24 songs in chronological order.

2007-Paul McCartney releases The McCartney Years, a three-disc DVD set containing videos to 42 songs.

2003-Three days shy of the tenth anniversary of its release, Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers' Greatest Hits album is certified 10-times platinum.

2000-The Beatles' website [www.thebeatles.com] is launched a day before the hits collection 1 goes on sale.

1992-Troggs drummer Ronnie Bond dies at 49.

1976-Rod Stewart starts a seven-week run at number-one with "Tonight's the Night (Gonna Be Alright)."

1974-A man purporting to be Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore crashes a borrowed Porsche in Iowa City while the real guitarist is onstage in San Francisco.

1971-Santana Three, featuring "Everybody's Everything," tops the Billboard album chart.

1968-Rolling Stone Brian Jones buys Cotchford Farms in England, where A.A. Milne wrote Winnie the Pooh.

1968-The Beatles' animated movie Yellow Submarine opens in the US, four months after its world premiere in London.