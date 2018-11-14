Classic Rock Almanac November 14, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2006-Led Zeppelin is inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame in London. Jimmy Page represents the band along with the wife and sister of their late drummer John Bonham.

2004-Bono, Paul McCartney and many others take part in the Band Aid 20 re-recording of "Do They Know It's Christmas?" in London.

2000-Rush's Geddy Lee releases his first solo album, My Favorite Headache.

1994-Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers appear on Saturday Night Live with ex-Nirvana member Dave Grohl on drums

1992-John Mellencamp's keyboardist, John Cascella, is found dead in his car in Indiana. It is thought that he had a heart attack while driving.

1991-Aerosmith is inducted into the Boston Garden Hall of Fame, along with the Celtics' Bill Russell, Bruins coach Harry Sinden and skater Sonja Henie.

1970-Santana's "Black Magic Woman" is released as a single. The song was written by Peter Green and first recorded by his group, Fleetwood Mac.

1967-The Jimi Hendrix Experience headlines London's Royal Albert Hall, topping an eight-band bill that also includes The Move and Pink Floyd.

BIRTHDAYS

Alec John Such (Szűcs) - 67 years old

Ex-Bon Jovi bassist. Born 1951.

JY (James Young) - 69 years old

Styx guitarist. Born 1949.