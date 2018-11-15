Classic Rock Almanac November 15, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2016-Mississippi-born singer and pianist Mose Allison, whose songs were recorded by everyone from Van Morrison to The Who, dies of natural causes four days after his 89th birthday.

2005-A 30th anniversary edition of Bruce Springsteen's Born to Run is released.

2004-Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone" tops a Rolling Stone magazine list of the "Greatest Songs of All Time."

2000-While suing his former management company for financial negligence, the details of Elton John's finances become public. Among other things, Elton once spent nearly half-a-million dollars on flowers in a two-year period.

2000-Michael Abram, the man who stabbed George Harrison nearly to death at his home in England, is found not guilty by reason of insanity.

1988-Journey releases its Greatest Hits album.

1976-The Jackson Browne album The Pretender is certified gold. (His debut album, Saturate Before Using, gets its gold certification the next day.)

1975-The first of four J. Geils Band shows in Boston is recorded for the album Blow Your Face Out.

1974-Rod Stewart and The Faces release what will be their final single together, "You Can Make Me Dance, Sing or Anything."

1971-Grand Funk Railroad release their sixth album, E Pluribus Funk.

1969-Janis Joplin is arrested for using vulgar and indecent language at her concert in Tampa, Florida. The charges are eventually dropped.

1966-Jefferson Airplane records "Somebody to Love."

1965-The Beatles complete production on Rubber Soul. The next morning, producer George Martin gives EMI officials the running order of songs.

1964-The Beatles are featured in the ABC special Around The Beatles, filmed in London by Shindig creator Jack Goode. In the show, The Fab Four performs a medley of "Love Me Do," "From Me to You," "Please Please Me," "She Loves You" and "I Want to Hold Your Hand." They also do "Shout," "Twist and Shout," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Long Tall Sally" and "Can't Buy Me Love."

BIRTHDAYS

Tony Thompson-Died in 2003

The drummer in Chic and Power Station died of kidney cancer November 12th, 2003, three days before his 49th birthday. Born 1954.

Steve Fossen - 69 years old

Ex-Heart bassist. Born 1949.

Dave Teegarden - 73 years old

Bob Seger's Silver Bullet Band drummer. Born 1945.