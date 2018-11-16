Classic Rock Almanac November 16, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2014-Bono is seriously injured in a bicycle-riding accident in New York's Central Park. U2 is forced to cancel its week-long residency on The Tonight Show and postpone a planned world tour until he recovers.

2010-After years of negotiations, The Beatles catalog finally makes it to iTunes. All 13 of the band's re-mastered studio albums, along with the Past Masters compilation and the Red and i>Blue collections, are available for download.

2008-"Workin' on a Dream," a new Bruce Springsteen song, accompanies the halftime highlights segment on NBC's Sunday Night Football.

2005-Pink Floyd, The Who, The Kinks, Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix are among those inducted into the UK Music Hall of Fame.

1993-Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' Greatest Hits album is released.

1978-The disastrous movie musical of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band, starring Peter Frampton, The Bee Gees, Aerosmith and Billy Preston, opens.

1978-Topless women on bicycles join Queen onstage as the quartet performs "Fat Bottomed Girls" at New York's Madison Square Garden.

1977-Lynyrd Skynyrd releases "What's Your Name."

1977-Rush receives gold albums for 2112, All the World's a Stage and A Farewell to Kings.

1974-John Lennon becomes the final former Beatle to have a number-one solo hit. "Whatever Gets You Through the Night" (with piano and backup vocals by Elton John) tops the Billboard singles chart.

1973-David Bowie's first TV special, The 1980 Floor Show, is shown in the U.S. as a special edition of NBC's Midnight Special. On the same day, Bowie's latest movie, Just a Gigolo, premieres in Berlin, Germany.

1970-The J. Geils Band releases its self-titled debut album.

1969-Earth, the English band that would soon change its name to Black Sabbath, records its first album in eight hours for a cost of roughly $1,200.

1965-The Who record "The Kids Are Alright" at IBC Studios in London and then play a concert that evening.

BIRTHDAYS

Chris Pitman - 57 years old

He played keyboards (and a little bass) in Guns n' Roses from 1998 to 2016. After he was replaced, he sued Axl Rose for $125,000 in unpaid wages. Born 1961.