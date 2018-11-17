Classic Rock Almanac November 17, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Them Crooked Vultures, a supergroup consisting of Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones, Queens of the Stone Age singer-guitarist Josh Homme and Dave Grohl on drums, releases a self-titled debut album.

1999-Paul Rodgers receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at the LA Music Awards.

1979-Jethro Tull bassist John Glascock dies during open-heart surgery.

1970-Elton John cuts the live 11-17-70 album at New York's A&R Studios during a radio concert for WABC-FM.

1968-At a park in London, David Bowie makes his public debut leading a mime troupe called Feathers.

1962-Five days after Neil Young's 17th birthday, his short-lived band, The Classics, makes its debut at Churchill High School in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

BIRTHDAYS

Richard Fortus - 52 years old

Guns n' Roses/ex-Psychedelic Furs/ex-Love Spit Love/ex-Pale Divine guitarist. Born 1966.

Jimmy Marinos - 65 years old

The former Romantics drummer was also the vocalist on "What I Like About You." Born 1953.

Martin Barre - 72 years old

Solo/ex-Jethro Tull guitarist. Born 1946.

Gene Clark-Died in 1991

A founding member of The Byrds, the singer-guitarist left the group after three albums for a critically acclaimed but commercially unsuccessful string of solo and collaborative projects. He died May 24th, 1996 of natural causes, brought on by a bleeding ulcer, at 46. Born 1944.