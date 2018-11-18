Classic Rock Almanac November 18, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2004-Bono and The Edge play at the dedication of the Bill Clinton Presidential Center and Library in Little Rock, Arkansas.

1998-Metallica is certified 11-times platinum, Master of Puppets is certified five-times platinum, Reload is certified triple-platinum and Live Binge and Purge gets a 12X platinum plaque.

1987-U2 open for themselves in Los Angeles. Billed as The Dalton Brothers, they wear cowboy hats and wigs and fool the audience.

1978-Billy Joel's 52nd Street is the New Yorker's first album to go number-one.

1975-Bruce Springsteen & the E Street Band make their European debut at London's Hammersmith Odeon.

1974-Elton John releases his cover of "Lucy in the Sky With Diamonds" with John Lennon on backup vocals.

1972-Crazy Horse guitarist Danny Whitten dies of a heroin overdose at 29.

1972-Cat Stevens' Catch Bull at Four starts a three-week run at the top of the U.S. album charts.

BIRTHDAYS

Kirk Hammett - 56 years old

Metallica guitarist. Born 1962.

Rudy Sarzo - 68 years old

The Cuban-American bassist has played in Dio, Blue Oyster Cult, Whitesnake, Quiet Riot and Ozzy Osbourne's band. Born 1950.

Herman Rarebell - 69 years old

Ex-Scorpions drummer. Born 1949.

Mike Carabello - 71 years old

Onetime Santana percussionist. Born 1947.