Classic Rock Almanac November 2, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2000-Paul McCartney unveils his first-ever US painting exhibition at New York's Matthew Marks Gallery.

2000-Ann and Nancy Wilson of Heart receive the first annual Women of Valor Award at the Rockrgrl Music Conference in their hometown, Seattle.

1999-Eric Clapton receives the Phoenix House Stevie Ray Vaughan Award in Los Angeles.

1995-Patti Smith sings at a memorial service for her late husband, former M-C-5 guitarist Fred "Sonic" Smith, at Old Mariners Church in Detroit.

1982-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers release their fifth album, Long After Dark.

1979-Mick and Bianca Jagger divorce.

1979-The movie of The Who's Quadrophenia, starring Phil Daniels and featuring Sting, premieres.

1975-Bob Dylan and poet Allen Ginsberg visit the grave of On the Road author Jack Kerouac in Lowell, Massachusetts.

1974-The Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young compilation So Far tops the U.S. album chart.

1974-George Harrison's only North American solo tour begins with a concert at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, Canada.

1973-Ringo Starr's Ringo album is released. It features contributions from the other three Beatles -- though all four don't appear on any one song.

1970-The Rolling Stones' Get Yer Ya-Ya's Out! is certified gold just a month after its release. Also earning gold are The Moody Blues' A Question of Balance, Neil Young's After the Goldrush and Jimi Hendrix and Otis Redding's joint Live at Monterey.

BIRTHDAYS

John David Souther - 73 years old

Half of a pre-Eagles duo with Glenn Frey, he co-wrote "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town" and "Heartache Tonight." His biggest success as a recording artist was 1979's "You're Only Lonely" and a 1980 track, "Her Town Too," with James Taylor. He had a role in the first season of Nashville. Although some sources list his birthday as November 3rd, Souther says he was born on All Souls Day. Born 1945.

Keith Emerson-Died in 2016

The pioneering British keyboard rocker and showman, who first came to fame in The Nice, became a superstar in Emerson Lake and Palmer. He committed suicide in Santa Monica, CA, on March 10th, 2016 at the age of 71. Born 1944.