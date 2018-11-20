Classic Rock Almanac November 20, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Bob Dylan started recording his debut album over two days at Columbia Recording Studios in New York City.

1974-The Who drummer Keith Moon collapsed during a concert after his drink was spiked with horse tranquilliser.

1975-The Who kicked off a month-long North American tour at The Summit in Houston. At a party afterwards drummer Keith Moon was arrested for disorderly conduct and spent the night in jail.

1976-Paul Simon hosted Saturday Night Live where he performed live with George Harrison on ‘Here Comes The Sun’ and ‘Homeward Bound’. Paul McCartney and John Lennon were both in NYC watching the show on TV.

1991-The Rolling Stones announced they'd signed a £20 million deal with Virgin Records, to make three albums over six years.

2007-Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke admitted he was among the thousands of people who paid nothing to download the band's latest album In Rainbows.

BORN TODAY

Jim Horn-1940

American saxophonist, woodwind player, and session musician played on solo albums by three members of the Beatles and also played flute and saxophone on the Beach Boys' album Pet Sounds and played flute on the Rolling Stones' album Goats Head Soup.

Duane Allman -1946

co-founder and leader of The Allman Brothers Band . Allman was killed in a motorcycle accident on October 29, 1971.

Joe Walsh-1947

guitarist, singer, songwriter, The James Gang, The Eagles, joined in 1976.