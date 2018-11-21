Classic Rock Almanac November 21, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1955-RCA Records purchased Elvis Presley's recording contract from Sam Phillips at Sun Records for an unprecedented sum of $35,000.

1970-Two months after his death Jimi Hendrix was at No.1 on the UK singles chart with 'Voodoo Child (Slight Return)' the closing track on Electric Ladyland, the third and final album by The Jimi Hendrix Experience.

1971-Elton John kicked off a 13-date UK tour at The Coventry Theatre, promoting his new album Madman Across The Water.

1975-At the start of Elton John week in Los Angeles, the singer received a Star on Hollywood's Walk Of Fame.

1980-Don Henley was arrested after a naked 16-year old girl was found at his home in Los Angeles suffering from a drug over-dose, he received a $2,000 fine with two years probation.

1981-Queen and David Bowie were at No.1 in the UK with Under Pressure.

1988-Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page set out on his first ever-solo tour at The Hummingbird, Birmingham, appearing with John Miles and the son of Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, Jason Bonham.

1991-Aerosmith made a guest appearance in the Simpsons TV animated comedy.

1995-Legendary manager of Led Zeppelin Peter Grant died from a heart attack aged 60.

1995-The Beatles Anthology 1 was released in the US, featuring 60 tracks.

2003-Record producer Phil Spector appeared before a California court and was formally charged with murder.

BORN TODAY

Gary Pihl-1950

played with Sammy Hagar from 1977 - 1984 and Boston, who he joined in 1986.