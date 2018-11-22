Classic Rock Almanac November 22, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1963-The Beatles released their second album 'With The Beatles' which went on to spend 51 weeks on the UK charts.
1968-The Beatles double White Album was released in the UK.
1969-Iron Butterfly supported by Steel Mill, (featuring Bruce Springsteen) appeared at the Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia.
1991-Alice Cooper came to the rescue of two fans whose California home was about to be re-possessed.
1994-Pearl Jam released their third studio album Vitalogy.
1997-INXS singer Michael Hutchence was found dead in his hotel suite in Sydney.
2002-The surviving members of The Doors Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, announced they would record and tour again with a new line up including ex- Cult singer Ian Astbury and former Police drummer Stewart Copeland.
2004-Ozzy Osbourne struggled with a burglar who escaped with jewelry from his Buckinghamshire mansion.
2004-U2 shot the video for 'All Because Of You' from a moving flat bed truck on the streets of Brooklyn in New York City.
2005-Poems written by Bob Dylan in his college days sold for $78,000 at a New York City auction.
2010-After just one week of availability on the iTunes store, The Beatles music sold more than 450,000 albums and 2 million individual songs.
BORN TODAY
Floyd Sneed-1943
drummer with Three Dog Night.
Steven Van Zandt-1950
guitarist with South Side Johnny, then Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul. Listen to his show Little Steven's Underground Garage right here on WNCX.
Tina Weymouth-1950
bassist with Talking Heads.