Classic Rock Almanac November 22, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-The Beatles released their second album 'With The Beatles' which went on to spend 51 weeks on the UK charts.

1968-The Beatles double White Album was released in the UK.

1969-Iron Butterfly supported by Steel Mill, (featuring Bruce Springsteen) appeared at the Randolph-Macon College in Ashland, Virginia.

1991-Alice Cooper came to the rescue of two fans whose California home was about to be re-possessed.

1994-Pearl Jam released their third studio album Vitalogy.

1997-INXS singer Michael Hutchence was found dead in his hotel suite in Sydney.

2002-The surviving members of The Doors Ray Manzarek and Robby Krieger, announced they would record and tour again with a new line up including ex- Cult singer Ian Astbury and former Police drummer Stewart Copeland.

2004-Ozzy Osbourne struggled with a burglar who escaped with jewelry from his Buckinghamshire mansion.

2004-U2 shot the video for 'All Because Of You' from a moving flat bed truck on the streets of Brooklyn in New York City.

2005-Poems written by Bob Dylan in his college days sold for $78,000 at a New York City auction.

2010-After just one week of availability on the iTunes store, The Beatles music sold more than 450,000 albums and 2 million individual songs.

BORN TODAY

Floyd Sneed-1943

drummer with Three Dog Night.

Steven Van Zandt-1950

guitarist with South Side Johnny, then Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band and Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul. Listen to his show Little Steven's Underground Garage right here on WNCX.

Tina Weymouth-1950

bassist with Talking Heads.