Classic Rock Almanac November 23, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles travelled to St. James' Church Hall, London, for a ten-minute audition with BBC Television.

1974-The Rolling Stones scored their fifth US No.1 album with 'It's Only Rock 'N Roll'.

1975-Queen started a nine-week run at No.1 on the UK singles chart with Bohemian Rhapsody.

1979-Keith Richard's girlfriend Anita Pallenburg was cleared by a court of shooting a man found dead at her home.

1979-Pink Floyd released 'Another Brick In The Wall (Part 2)' which rapidly topped the charts in the UK, followed by the US and a further 9 countries.

1985-American blues artist Big Joe Turner died of a heart attack aged 75.

1991-Genesis scored their 5th No.1 album with 'We Can't Dance'.

2008-15 years after their last album, Guns N' Roses released Chinese Democracy in the US, exclusively via retailer Best Buy.

2012-According to a new list of the 200 rarest records published in Record Collector magazine, the original acetate of the pre Beatles demo by the Quarrymen of 'That'll Be The Day' was worth $320,630.

BORN TODAY

Bruce Hornsby-1954

keyboards, vocals, The Range.