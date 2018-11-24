Classic Rock Almanac November 24, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Beatles got together for the first time since their return from the summer tour of the United States, ready to record a new album.

1973-Ringo Starr went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Photograph'.

1991-Eric Carr (Paul Charles Caravello) drummer with KISS died aged 41, of complications from cancer in a New York hospital.

1991-Freddie Mercury died of complications from aids at his home in London's Holland park aged 45, just one day after he publicly admitted he was HIV positive.

1993-American blues guitarist and singer Albert Collins died of lung cancer aged 61.

2008-English drummer Michael Lee died from a seizure aged 39. Lee had worked with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Little Angels, The Cult and more.

BORN TODAY

Donald Dunn-1941

of Booker T and the MG's. Dunn died in his sleep on May 13, 2012.

Bev Bevan-1944

drummer with The Move and ELO.

Bob Burns-1950

original drummer of the Lynyrd Skynyrd. He died in a car crash in Georgia late at night after a performance on April 3, 2015.

Clem Burke-1955

drummer from Blondie .



