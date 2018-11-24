Classic Rock Almanac November 24, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1966-The Beatles got together for the first time since their return from the summer tour of the United States, ready to record a new album.
1973-Ringo Starr went to No.1 on the US singles chart with 'Photograph'.
1991-Eric Carr (Paul Charles Caravello) drummer with KISS died aged 41, of complications from cancer in a New York hospital.
1991-Freddie Mercury died of complications from aids at his home in London's Holland park aged 45, just one day after he publicly admitted he was HIV positive.
1993-American blues guitarist and singer Albert Collins died of lung cancer aged 61.
2008-English drummer Michael Lee died from a seizure aged 39. Lee had worked with Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, Little Angels, The Cult and more.
BORN TODAY
Donald Dunn-1941
of Booker T and the MG's. Dunn died in his sleep on May 13, 2012.
Bev Bevan-1944
drummer with The Move and ELO.
Bob Burns-1950
original drummer of the Lynyrd Skynyrd. He died in a car crash in Georgia late at night after a performance on April 3, 2015.
Clem Burke-1955
drummer from Blondie .