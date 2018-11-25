Classic Rock Almanac November 25, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1966-The Jimi Hendrix Experience made their UK live debut at the Bag O'Nails Club, London.

1968-The Beatles (known as The White Album), was released in the US.

1969-John Lennon returned his MBE to The Queen.

1976-The Band made their final performance; 'The Last Waltz' held on American Thanksgiving Day, at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco.

2003-Glen Campbell was arrested in Phoenix Arizona with a blood alcohol level of .20 after his BMW struck a Toyota Camry.

2003-Meat Loaf underwent heart surgery in a London hospital after being diagnosed with a condition that causes an irregular heartbeat.

2009-Brian May joined Freddie Mercury's 87-year-old mother Jer Bulsara in Feltham town centre, at a ceremony to unveil a plaque to the late singers memory.

2011-Don DeVito, a longtime Columbia Records executive who produced the key Bob Dylan albums Blood on the Tracks and Desire died aged 72 after a 16-year battle with prostate cancer.