Classic Rock Almanac November 26, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1962-The Beatles recorded their second single ‘Please Please Me’ in 18 takes and ‘Ask Me Why’ for the flip side at EMI studio’s London.
1967-The promotional film of The Beatles 'Hello, Goodbye' was aired on The Ed Sullivan show in the US.
1968-Cream played their farewell concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London with Yes and Taste.
1973-The New York Dolls made their live UK debut at Biba's Rainbow Room, London.
1976-The Sex Pistols released the single 'Anarchy In The UK'.
1994-The Eagles started a two-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with 'Hell Freezes Over.'
2000-The Beatles went to No.1 on the US album chart with 'Beatles 1.'
BORN TODAY
Tina Turner-1939
The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll is one of the most successful female Rock 'n' Roll artist receiving eleven Grammy Awards.
John McVie-1945
bassist with Fleetwood Mac.