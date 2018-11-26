Classic Rock Almanac November 26, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1962-The Beatles recorded their second single ‘Please Please Me’ in 18 takes and ‘Ask Me Why’ for the flip side at EMI studio’s London.

1967-The promotional film of The Beatles 'Hello, Goodbye' was aired on The Ed Sullivan show in the US.

1968-Cream played their farewell concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London with Yes and Taste.

1973-The New York Dolls made their live UK debut at Biba's Rainbow Room, London.

1976-The Sex Pistols released the single 'Anarchy In The UK'.

1994-The Eagles started a two-week run at No.1 on the US album chart with 'Hell Freezes Over.'

2000-The Beatles went to No.1 on the US album chart with 'Beatles 1.'

BORN TODAY

Tina Turner-1939

The Queen of Rock 'n' Roll is one of the most successful female Rock 'n' Roll artist receiving eleven Grammy Awards.

John McVie-1945

bassist with Fleetwood Mac.