Classic Rock Almanac November 27, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1961-Neil Christian and the Crusaders, featuring a young Jimmy Page on guitar, played a concert at Holloway Women’s Prison in London, England.

1962-The Beatles recorded their first BBC radio session at the BBC Paris studio on Regent Street in London.

1969-During a North American tour The Rolling Stones played the first of four shows at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

1970-George Harrison released All Things Must Pass which includes the hit singles 'My Sweet Lord' and 'What Is Life'.

1986-Bon Jovi were at No.1 on the US singles chart with 'You Give Love A Bad Name'.

1991- Freddie Mercury's funeral service was conducted by a Zoroastrian priest, for 35 of his close friends and family, with Elton John and the remaining members of Queen among those in attendance.

BORN TODAY

Al Jackson-1935

drummer, Booker T and the MG's.

Jimi Hendrix-1942

guitarist, singer, songwriter