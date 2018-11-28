Classic Rock Almanac November 28, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1967-The Beatles recorded their last fan club record as a group; 'Christmas Time Is Here Again!'

1974-John Lennon made his last ever concert appearance when he joined Elton John on stage at Madison Square Gardens in New York City.

1993-Steppenwolf drummer Jerry Edmonton was killed in a car crash not far from his Santa Barbara, California home.

2013-It was reported that George Harrison's sister was living in a pre-fabricated home and "struggling for money" since her allowance from The Beatles star's estate was cut off about a year after he died.

BORN TODAY

Berry Gordy-1929

founder of Motown Records.

Randy Newman-1943

singer, songwriter, composer

Matt Cameron-1962

drummer with Soundgarden.



