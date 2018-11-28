Classic Rock Almanac November 28, 2018
November 28, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1967-The Beatles recorded their last fan club record as a group; 'Christmas Time Is Here Again!'
1974-John Lennon made his last ever concert appearance when he joined Elton John on stage at Madison Square Gardens in New York City.
1993-Steppenwolf drummer Jerry Edmonton was killed in a car crash not far from his Santa Barbara, California home.
2013-It was reported that George Harrison's sister was living in a pre-fabricated home and "struggling for money" since her allowance from The Beatles star's estate was cut off about a year after he died.
BORN TODAY
Berry Gordy-1929
founder of Motown Records.
Randy Newman-1943
singer, songwriter, composer
Matt Cameron-1962
drummer with Soundgarden.