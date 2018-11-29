Classic Rock Almanac November 29, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1963-'I Want To Hold Your Hand' by The Beatles was released in the UK.

1969-The Beatles went to No.1 on the US singles chart with their twenty-sixth release in the US, 'Come Together / Something'.

1980-John and Yoko's Double Fantasy album was released.

1999-American singer and bandleader Curtis Knight died aged 54. Jimi Hendrix had been a member of his band in the 60s.

2000-U2's Larry Mullen came to the rescue of motorcyclist who had been involved in an accident.

2001-Beatles guitarist George Harrison died in Los Angeles of lung cancer aged 58.

2007-Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, a convicted sex offender, was arrested for failing to properly register a new permanent address.

BORN TODAY

Ronnie Montrose-1947

guitarist, Montrose, Edgar Winter Group

Barry Goudreau-1951

guitar, Boston