Classic Rock Almanac November 29, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1963-'I Want To Hold Your Hand' by The Beatles was released in the UK.
1969-The Beatles went to No.1 on the US singles chart with their twenty-sixth release in the US, 'Come Together / Something'.
1980-John and Yoko's Double Fantasy album was released.
1999-American singer and bandleader Curtis Knight died aged 54. Jimi Hendrix had been a member of his band in the 60s.
2000-U2's Larry Mullen came to the rescue of motorcyclist who had been involved in an accident.
2001-Beatles guitarist George Harrison died in Los Angeles of lung cancer aged 58.
2007-Former Lynyrd Skynyrd drummer Artimus Pyle, a convicted sex offender, was arrested for failing to properly register a new permanent address.
BORN TODAY
Ronnie Montrose-1947
guitarist, Montrose, Edgar Winter Group
Barry Goudreau-1951
guitar, Boston