Classic Rock Almanac November 3, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2005-Mike Love sues Brian Wilson over the 2004 recording of the Smile album, claiming he co-wrote the songs in the '60s.

1997-In a one-day bonanza of wall-coverings for Metallica, Load is certified quadruple-platinum, ...And Justice for All is certified for sales of six-million copies, Master of Puppets is cited for sales of four-million and Metallica is recognized for diamond sales -- 10-million copies.

1995-Bob Dylan reaches an out-of-court settlement with Hootie & the Blowfish over their unauthorized quotation of some lyrics from "Idiot Wind," "Tangled Up in Blue" and "You're a Big Boy Now" in their hit "Only Want to Be With You."

1992-The Grateful Dead announce that, for the first time in years, they won't be playing a New Year's Eve concert in San Francisco.

1977-Onstage at the Empire Pool in London, Elton John announces that he's retiring from performing live. The retirement will last just 15 months.

1973-The Who release Quadrophenia.

1971-John Lennon flies from London to New York -- and will never again set foot on British soil.

1967-The Beatles finish filming Magical Mystery Tour. The last scene shot -- for George's "Blue Jay Way" -- is done at Ringo's country house in Weybridge, 20 miles outside London.

BIRTHDAYS

Nick Simper - 72 years old

Ex-Deep Purple bassist. Born 1946.

Bert Jansch-Died in 2011

The Scottish acoustic guitar innovator performed as both a solo artist and with the group Pentangle. He's been cited as an influence by many artists, including Jimmy Page, Neil Young, Nick Drake, Donovan and Paul Simon, who performed Jansch's arrangement of the instrumental "Angie" on Simon and Garfunkel's Sounds of Silence album. He died October 5th, 2011 at 67, after a long battle with cancer. Born 1943.