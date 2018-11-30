Classic Rock Almanac November 30, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1969-The Rolling Stones played the final night on a 17 date North American tour at the International Raceway Festival, West Palm Beach, Florida.

1999-Elton John was blasted by the Boy Scout Association after he appeared on stage at London's Albert Hall performing 'It's A Sin' with six male dancers dressed as Boy Scouts.

2002-High Court probate records showed that George Harrison left his fortune in a trust to his wife Olivia and his son Dhani.

2003-A block of East 2nd Street in New York City was officially renamed Joey Ramone Place.

2006-The sale of Syd Barrett's final belongings were sold by Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge, England.

BORN TODAY

Dick Clark-1929,

host of US TV's longest running music show American Bandstand and he created and produced the annual American Music Awards show. Clark died on April 18, 2012.

Roger Glover-1945

bassist with Deep Purple.

David Sancious-1953

keyboard player and guitarist, and an early member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.

William Broad (Billy Idol)-1955

singer, Generation X, solo