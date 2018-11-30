Classic Rock Almanac November 30, 2018
ANNIVERSARIES
1969-The Rolling Stones played the final night on a 17 date North American tour at the International Raceway Festival, West Palm Beach, Florida.
1999-Elton John was blasted by the Boy Scout Association after he appeared on stage at London's Albert Hall performing 'It's A Sin' with six male dancers dressed as Boy Scouts.
2002-High Court probate records showed that George Harrison left his fortune in a trust to his wife Olivia and his son Dhani.
2003-A block of East 2nd Street in New York City was officially renamed Joey Ramone Place.
2006-The sale of Syd Barrett's final belongings were sold by Cheffins auctioneers in Cambridge, England.
BORN TODAY
Dick Clark-1929,
host of US TV's longest running music show American Bandstand and he created and produced the annual American Music Awards show. Clark died on April 18, 2012.
Roger Glover-1945
bassist with Deep Purple.
David Sancious-1953
keyboard player and guitarist, and an early member of Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band.
William Broad (Billy Idol)-1955
singer, Generation X, solo