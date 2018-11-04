Classic Rock Almanac November 4, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

1997-The Beach Boys' Pet Sounds is re-issued as a four-C-D box set with alternate mixes and outtakes.

1993-Ric Ocasek of The Cars and his wife, supermodel Paulina Porizkova, have a son they name Jonathan Raven.

1992-Elton John and lyricist Bernie Taupin sign a new music publishing contract for $39-million.

1988-The U2 film Rattle and Hum opens wide nationally. The band attends the LA premiere at Mann's Chinese Theater and plays a few songs on a stage set up outside.

1978-Talking Heads' version of Al Green's "Take Me to the River" is released as a single. It makes number-26 and becomes the group's breakthrough hit.

1978-Former Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young bassist Greg Reeves files suit against the band for a million dollars in back royalties.

1975-David Bowie performs "Fame" on Soul Train.

1974-MCA releases Elton John's Greatest Hits. The 10-track collection will spend 10 weeks at number-one, from November through early February. His first U.S. hit, "Your Song," leads off side-one.

1974-Paul McCartney & Wings release the non-L-P single "Junior's Farm" which reaches number-three, becoming their fourth Top 10 hit in a year.

1973-A London benefit concert starring Pink Floyd raises 10-thousand pounds for former Soft Machine drummer Robert Wyatt, whose fall from a window has since confined him to a wheelchair.

1970-David Bowie's The Man Who Sold the World album is released in the U.S., five months before it comes out in Britain, where he's a bit better known. It will not chart in either country until it's reissued in 1973.

1967-The Doors' second album, Strange Days, enters the Billboard 200 at number-100. It will peak at number-3.

1967-Pink Floyd play their first US show, at San Francisco's Winterland Ballroom, opening for Big Brother and the Holding Company.

BIRTHDAYS

Jeff Scott Soto - 53 years old

Soto/W.E.T/Trans-Siberian Orchestra/Ex-Journey/ex-Soul Sirkus/ex-Talisman/ex-Yngwie Malmsteen Band singer. Born 1965.

James Honeyman-Scott-Died in 1982

The Pretenders' original guitarist died of a drug overdose June 16th, 1982 at the age of 24. Born 1957.

Ray McFall-Died in 2015

He turned Liverpool's Cavern Club from a jazz club to a showcase for rising rockers, such as The Beatles. McFall, who took over ownership of the venue in 1959, died January 8th, 2015 at 88. Born 1926.



