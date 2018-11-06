Classic Rock Almanac November 6, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Paul McCartney receives the Ultimate Legend Award at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Liverpool, England.

1995-Chrissie Hynde and Carly Simon scuffle at a Joni Mitchell show at New York's tiny Fez club. An inebriated Hynde was apparently making too much noise for Simon's taste.

1975-The Sex Pistols play their first public show, at St. Martin's School of Art in London. The electricity is turned off after 10 minutes.

1972-Deep Purple's Machine Head album goes gold.

1970-Aerosmith plays its first gig, at Nipmuc Regional High School in Upton, Massachusetts.

10965-During a power blackout in New York City, Bob Dylan, Robbie Robertson and Bobby Neuwirth have an acoustic jam with Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones in a New York hotel room.

BIRTHDAYS

Glenn Frey-Died in 2016

The Eagles singer-guitarist had a hand in writing "Take It Easy," "New Kid in Town," "Best of My Love," "Tequila Sunrise" and "One of These Nights." He also scored solo hits in the '80s with "You Belong to the City" and "The Heat Is On." As an actor, the Detroit native first appeared in a Miami Vice episode inspired by his song "Smuggler's Blues." That led to co-starring roles in the CBS series Wiseguy and South of Sunset. He died of intestinal and other health problems at 67 on January 18th, 2016. Born 1948.

Rushton Moreve (John Russell Morgan)-Died in 1981

Steppenwolf's bassist during 1967 and '68 co-wrote "Magic Carpet Ride" with singer John Kay. He died in a Santa Barbara, California motorcycle crash July 1st, 1981 at 32. Born 1948.