Classic Rock Almanac November 7, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Van Morrison begins a two-night stand performs his legendary Astral Weeks in its entirety at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. The shows, which feature the musicians who recorded the L-P with Van in 1968, are taped for future release on CD and DVD.

2007-Although sold only at Wal-Mart and its Sam's Club subsidiary, The Eagles' Long Road Out of Eden debuts at number-one on the Billboard album chart. In order for that to happen, Billboard had to change its policy to allow albums released exclusively through one retailer to chart.

2007-The Eagles perform their new single, "How Long," on the nationally televised Country Music Association Awards show.

1991-It is announced that Frank Zappa has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

1988-John Fogerty is found not guilty of plagiarizing himself. Fantasy Records, which owns the rights to his Creedence Clearwater Revival catalog, had sued him, claiming that "The Old Man Down the Road" was a re-write of "Run Through the Jungle."

1983-The Rolling Stones release Undercover.

1981-Ozzy Osbourne releases his second album as a solo artist, Diary of a Madman.

1977-Window displays for The Sex Pistols' Never Mind the Bollocks are banned in the UK under the 1889 Indecent Advertisement Act; the word bollocks (which means "balls") being considered offensive in England.

1968-The Doors are banned from playing Phoenix after Jim Morrison encourages the crowd to stand up during their show there.

BIRTHDAYS

Tommy Thayer - 58 years old

KISS/ex-Black 'n Blue guitarist. Born 1960.

Joni Mitchell (Roberta Joan Anderson) - 75 years old

The Canadian singer-songwriter-painter charted with "Help Me" and "Free Man in Paris" while giving "Both Sides Now" to Judy Collins and "Woodstock" -- which she wrote in a New York City apartment while sitting out the festival -- to Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young. She's a 1997 inductee of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Born 1943.