Classic Rock Almanac November 8, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The episode of CMT's Crossroads, featuring Taylor Swift and Def Leppard, premieres.

2006-Bob Seger and the Silver Bullet Band kick off their first tour in 10 years in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

1985-Sting's concert movie, Bring on the Night, opens.

1979-The Grateful Dead release Shakedown Street.

1977-Bassist John Dalton officially leaves The Kinks, citing the band's extensive touring schedule as his reason for quitting.

1975-Elton John's Rock of the Westies (featuring "Island Girl") starts a three-week run atop the Billboard album chart.

1974-Styx release Man of Miracles, their fourth and final album for Chicago-based Wooden Nickel Records. They'll soon sign with A&M, where all eight of their studio albums for the label will be certified gold, platinum or multi-platinum.

1971-Led Zeppelin Four, an album that does not have an official title or the band name on its cover, is released in the U.S. It includes the song "Stairway to Heaven."

1969-The second date on The Rolling Stones tour is the highest-grossing concert in Los Angeles to date, breaking a mark that been held by The Beatles. The Stones promptly add an extra date at the Forum, as well as a fourth show at Madison Square Garden in New York.

BIRTHDAYS

Cindy Blackman - 59 years old

The Santana/ex-Lenny Kravitz drummer is married to Carlos Santana. Born 1959.

Al Berger - 69 years old

Ex-Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes bassist. Born 1949.

Roy Wood - 71 years old

The leader of Britain's Move in the 1960s formed Electric Light Orchestra as an offshoot of that band but left after one album. He then moved into glam rock with Wizzard and as a solo artist. born 1947.

Robert Nix-Died in 2012

The drummer was a founding member of Atlanta Rhythm Section. He co-wrote the Classics IV (and ARS) hit "Spooky," and the ARS hits "So Into You" and "Champagne Jam." He also played on Lynyrd Skynyrd's "Tuesday's Gone" and was a member of Roy Orbison's backing band. He died May 20th, 2012 at 66. Born 1944.