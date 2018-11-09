Classic Rock Almanac November 9, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Rock legends Little Richard and Elvis Presley, and pop icon Michael McDonald are inducted into the Music City Walk of Fame in Nashville.

2004-Eric Clapton announces that Cream will reunite for a week of shows at London's Royal Albert Hall in 2005.

2001-Guns n' Roses cancel their European tour for a second time.

1985-Aerosmith releases Done With Mirrors. The band's eighth studio album is the first in eight years with the original lineup.

1976-Fleetwood Mac's Mystery to Me and Frank Zappa's Over-Nite Sensation both receive gold certification.

1973-Billy Joel releases Piano Man.

1973-Ringo Starr's Ringo album, featuring "Photograph," "You're 16" and guest appearances by all three other former Beatles, is released in the US.

1970-The Moody Blues' In Search of the Lost Chord becomes their fifth album certified gold during 1970.

1970-Badfinger releases No Dice in the U.S. The album includes "No Matter What" and the original version of "Without You," later a hit for Nilsson.

1969-Simon & Garfunkel finish recording "Bridge Over Troubled Water."

1968-Having been billed as The New Yardbirds from September through mid-October, the newly christened Led Zeppelin plays its first London show -- and second overall -- at the Roundhouse.

1967-Rolling Stone magazine publishes its first issue. John Lennon is on the cover.

1966-Paul McCartney death rumors point to this date. According to the lore, Paul was killed in a car wreck and replaced in The Beatles by a lookalike.

1961-Brian Epstein meets The Beatles for the first time. The Liverpool retailer and aspiring talent manager, acting on a tip from a local musician, catches a noontime show at the Cavern Club and is introduced to the group.

BIRTHDAYS

Alan Gratzer - 70 years old

Ex-REO Speedwagon drummer. Born 1948.

Tom Fogerty-Died in 1990

John Fogerty guitar-playing older brother quit Creedence Clearwater Revival to go solo in 1971, a year before the remaining trio disbanded. He made a number of albums on his own but died on September 6th, 1990 of respiratory failure after contracting HIV during an operation. He was 48. Born 1941.