Classic Rock Almanac October 1, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Following one out-of-town warm-up gig, the original lineup of Mott the Hoople -- reunited for the first time in more than 35 years -- begins a run of reunion shows at London's Hammersmith Apollo.

2004-The Vote for Change tour gets under way in Pennsylvania, with Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, John Fogerty and R-E-M playing in Philadelphia, Pearl Jam in Reading, Dave Matthews Band and Ben Harper in State College, Jackson Browne and Bonnie Raitt in Erie and John Mellencamp in Wilkes-Barre.

2002-The Rolling Stones release a career-spanning hits collection, 40 Licks.

1994-Neil Young's eighth annual Bridge School Benefit features Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Pearl Jam, Indigo Girls, Ministry, Mazzy Star and Pete Droge. A second show takes place the next day.

1984-U2 releases The Unforgettable Fire in the UK and begins a European tour in Rotterdam, Holland.

1981-The Pretenders are forced to cancel the remainder of their U-S tour after drummer Martin Chambers cuts himself trying to force open a window.

1979-Elton John plays the first of eight straight sold-out shows at New York's Madison Square Garden.

1977-Elton John becomes the first rock star in New York's Madison Square Garden Hall of Fame.

1976-Styx release Crystal Ball. The album will eventually go gold even though its first single, "Madamoiselle" barely scratches the Top 40 and its second, its title track, doesn't make the Hot 100.

1973-John Lennon and Yoko Ono begin an 18-month separation, a period later ironically referred to as Lennon's "Lost Weekend." He heads for L-A to begin recording Rock and Roll, his album of oldies covers, with producer Phil Spector.

1971-Rod Stewart gets a gold record for "Maggie May." Rod's Every Picture Tells a Story is the top-selling album in the US and Britain.

1970-Jimi Hendrix is buried at Greenwood Memorial Park in Renton in his home state of Washington.

BIRTHDAYS

Cub Koda-Died in 2000

The Detroit guitarist (whose given name was Michael) led Brownsville Station into the Top 10 with "Smokin' in the Boys Room" (later taken to number-one by Motley Crue). He was also an expert on rock history and wrote for several record collectors magazines. He died of kidney disease July 1st, 2000 at 51. Born 1948.