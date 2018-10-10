Classic Rock Almanac October 10, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Bruce Springsteen's Magic debuts at number-one in Billboard -- his eighth number-one album.

1992-Guns n' Roses guitarist Slash marries model Renee Suran.

1979-Fleetwood Mac Day is declared in Los Angeles as the group gets a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

1978-Steve Tyler and Joe Perry are injured when a tossed cherry bomb explodes onstage during an Aerosmith show in Philadelphia.

1978-Infinity, the first Journey album to feature singer Steve Perry, is certified platinum.

1977-Singer Steve Perry officially joins Journey, replacing Robert Fleischman. He will make his live debut with them 18 days later at the Old Waldorf in San Francisco.

1977-The Rolling Stones start recording the Some Girls album in Paris. The sessions produce the hits "Miss You" and "Shattered."

1970-Pink Floyd's Atom Heart Mother is released in the U-K.

1969-The Kinks release their seventh studio album, the conceptual Arthur, Or the Decline and Fall of the British Empire. It features "Victoria," which becomes a minor hit and also helps establish the group at FM rock radio.

BIRTHDAYS

Simon Townshend - 58 years old

One of Pete Townshend's younger brothers, the singer-guitarist records and performs with his own band and is a touring member of The Who. Born 1960.

David Lee Roth - 64 years old

In between bouts of singing with Van Halen and pursuing a solo career, "Diamond Dave" trained as an EMT, wrote a memoir and hosted a radio show. Born 1954.

Alan Cartwright - 73 years old

The second bassist in Procol Harum appears on the band's live version of "Conquistador," which made the Top 20 in 1972. He left the band after 1975's Procol's Ninth album and now runs a bar. Born 1945.