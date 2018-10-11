Classic Rock Almanac October 11, 2018

ANNIVERSARIES

2007-Billy Joel receives the Master Builder Award from The Foundation for Long Island State Parks in recognition of his entertainment achievements and efforts to protect local maritime industries.

1988-U2 release the two-disc Rattle and Hum soundtrack album.

1969-Bluesman Muddy Waters is seriously injured and three other people killed in a car crash near Chicago.

1967-The Who record "Odorono" and "Heinz Baked Beans" for The Who Sell Out.

BIRTHDAYS

Blair Cunningham - 61 years old

The Memphis-born drummer has played for many groups, including The Pretenders, Haircut 100, Soul Asylum and Paul McCartney. Born 1957.

Al Atkins - 71 years old

The first lead singer of Judas Priest gave the band its name, which he owned from a previous group. He left the lineup because he had a young daughter and needed to keep his day job. Rob Halford replaced him. Born 1947.

Gary Mallaber - 72 years old

The drummer joined The Steve Miller Band just before "Fly Like an Eagle" was recorded. His credits also include Van Morrison's Tupelo Honey album and Bruce Springsteen's Lucky Town and The Ghost of Tom Joad albums. Born 1946.

George McCorkle-Died in 2007

The guitarist was a founding member of The Marshall Tucker Band, playing with them from 1972 through their initial break-up in 1983, and writing their first Top 40 hit, "Fire on the Mountain." He later recorded a solo album and founded Renegades of Southern Rock with members of Wet Willie and The Outlaws. He died of cancer July 29th, 2007 at 60. Born 1946.